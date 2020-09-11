‘Still strong, but her time is slipping away’: Russian tennis president on Serena Williams

Playing in the semifinals of the 2020 US Open on Thursday night, World’s No. 8 Williams ceded to Belarusian tennis player Victoria Azarenka. After carrying on for 1 hour and 55 minutes, the match ended with the score of 1-6; 6-3; 6-3 in favor of Azarenka.

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. US tennis star Serena Williams is still physically strong, "but her time is slipping away," Shamil Tarpishchev, president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), told TASS on Friday.

"The Belarusian tennis player deserved this win," Tarpishchev said in an interview with TASS. "Serena is still physically strong, has power, and she is among today’s leading players, but her time is definitely slipping away."

Azarenka, 31, is ranked by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) as the World’s No. 27 and she is now set to clash in the final with Japan’s Naomi Osaka (World’s No. 9).

The RTF president noted that the upper hand in the women’s singles final of the 2020 US Open would go to the player, who would manage the best to recover after the semifinals.

"Azarenka’s play is more powerful, however, her opponent is more tenacious," Tarpishchev specified. "On the whole, it will be a very interesting final to watch."

The 2020 US Open kicked off on August 31 in New York and the prestigious Grand Slam tournament has $53.4 million in prize money up for grabs. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in June that the Grand Slam tournament in the United States, the 2020 US Open, would be hosted by New York in line with the initial schedule, namely between August 31 and September 13, but without any spectators in the stands due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of international tennis players decided earlier against going to New York for the 2020 US Open amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic and among them were World’s No. 1 female tennis player Ashleigh Barty of Australia, World’s No. 2 male tennis player Rafael Nadal of Spain, Dutch player Kiki Bertens (currently ranked 7th by the WTA), Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina (ranked 5th by the WTA), Swiss tennis star Stan Wawrinka (currently ranked 15th by the ATP), Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Svetlana Kuznetsova, as well as Romania’s Simona Halep.

The United States is currently the leading country in terms of confirmed novel coronavirus cases, which exceed 6,588,820. The COVID-19 death toll in the country is over 196,340. Yet, more than 3,880,700 patients have been reported to recover from the virus.