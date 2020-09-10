World’s swimming federation FINA allows Tatiana Belonogoff to compete under flag of Russia

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The International Swimming Federation (FINA) has issued an official approval for Tatiana Belonogoff to switch her sports citizenship from British to Russian, the press service of the Russian Swimming Federation said in a statement on Thursday.

Belonogoff is the gold medal winner in the women’s 50m breaststroke at the 2018 European Junior Championships.

The mother of the swimmer comes of Russia, but Tatiana Belonogoff was born and currently resides in Britain.

The athlete voiced her decision to receive the Russian sports citizenship in February this year.