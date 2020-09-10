Germany’s 4-time F1 World Champion Vettel to race for Team Aston Martin in 2021

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Germany’s four-time Formula One World Champion Sebastian Vettel, who parted ways with Ferrari earlier in the year, will be racing next season for Team Aston Martin, the FIA F1 press office said in a statement on Thursday.

Vettel and his current F1 Team Ferrari reached a mutual agreement in May against the extension of the driver’s contract, which expires at the end of this season.

"Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel will remain in Formula 1 beyond this season after putting pen to paper with Racing Point, who will rebrand as Aston Martin F1 Team from 2021," the statement reads .

The German racer is taking a seat in the team alongside with Lance Stroll, a son of the team’s owner, Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll.

The other driver of Racing Point, which will be rebranded to Aston Martin next year, Mexico’s Sergio Perez, who had a contract with Racing Point until the end of 2022, shocked the F1 world just recently saying he was leaving the team.

Shortly after the announced departure of Perez, Racing Point stated: "Ahead of Aston Martin’s long-awaited return to the Formula 1 grid in 2021, we are delighted to confirm that four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel has signed up to join the team."

"The signing of Sebastian is a clear statement of the team’s ambition to establish itself as one of the most competitive names in the sport," the team said.

Commenting on his move to join Team Aston Martin, the 33-year-old German racer said: "I am pleased to finally share this exciting news about my future. I’m extremely proud to say that I will become an Aston Martin driver in 2021."

"It’s a new adventure for me with a truly legendary car company. I have been impressed with the results the team has achieved this year and I believe the future looks even brighter," Vettel said.

"The energy and commitment of Lawrence [Stroll] to the sport is inspiring and I believe we can build something very special together," Vettel said. "I still have so much love for Formula 1 and my only motivation is to race at the front of the grid. To do so with Aston Martin will be a huge privilege."

Vettel joined the world of Formula 1 in 2007 and won his four World Champion’s titles racing for Team Red Bull (2010-2013). He signed up to race for Scuderia Ferrari in 2015.

This year’s FIA F1 World Championship was intended to be the first in the history of Formula One to run in 22 Grands Prix around the globe, opening with the race in Australia on March 15 and closing with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The championship was set to see a debut of the Grand Prix in Vietnam’s Hanoi and the return of the Dutch Grand Prix, which had been absent from the race calendar since 1985.

However, the F1 racing calendar for this year had been readjusted due to the global spread of the novel coronavirus. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the organizers earlier in the year to cancel the legendary Monaco GP, as well as the Grands Prix in Australia and France.

The F1 press service stated on June 2 that the International Automobile Federation (FIA) approved a calendar of eight Grands Prix to start the 2020 Formula One World Championship. The list of eight approved Grands Prix included the racing weekends in Austria on July 3-5 and July 10-12; in Hungary on July 17-19; in the UK on July 31-August 2 and on August 7-9; in Spain on August 14-16; in Belgium on August 28-30; in Italy on September 4-6; and in Russia’s Sochi on September 25-27.

On August 25, Formula One authorities presented an extended calendar of Grands Prix for this year’s prestigious auto racing championship stating that the list of the Grands Prix this season was upped to 17. According to the official statement of the Formula One racing series on Tuesday four more races were added for this year - namely one race in Turkey on November 13-15; two races in Bahrain (on November 27-29 and December 4-6) and one race in Abu Dhabi on December 11-13.