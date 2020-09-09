Moscow to host Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup on October 7-13

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation (RRGF) has announced a decision to organize the Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup in Moscow between October 7 and 13, a source in the federation’s press office told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup will be hosted by Moscow between October 7 and 13," the source stated.

The tournament was initially scheduled to be held in the middle of September in the Russian southern resort city of Alushta, but was later postponed indefinitely.

Moscow was the host for the Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship this year on February 19-25.