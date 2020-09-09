IIHF suspends Russian ice hockey player Altybarmakyan for violating anti-doping rules

"The IIHF Disciplinary Board suspended 19-year-old Russian forward Ilya Altybarmakyan due to a doping violation during the 2019/2020 season while playing for SKA-1946 St. Petersburg in Russia’s top junior league MHL," the IIHF statement reads.

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has ruled to suspend Russia’s forward Ilya Altybarmakyan until the spring of 2024 over violations of anti-doping regulations, the IIHF press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the IIHF, "Altybarmakyan was tested after the home game on 6 February against Taifun Primorski Krai."

"In his sample the presence of the Cocaine metabolite Benzoylecgonine, a Prohibited Substance listed under S6.a of the 2020 WADA Prohibited List as a Non-Specified Substance (Non-Specified Stimulant), was found," the statement continued.

"The player was informed about the adverse analytical finding and provisionally suspended on 25 March 2020. The player neither wanted a hearing nor a testing of his B-sample," the IIHF stated adding that "Altybarmakyan will thus be suspended until 24 March 2024."

The world’s governing body of ice hockey also stated that it decided to suspend for the period of eight months Russia’s female ice hockey player Maria Tyugankina for violating anti-doping rules.

"19-year-old Russian player Maria Tyugankina was tested on 15 January after a game of the Russian Women’s Hockey League (WHL) between her team Agidel Ufa and Tornado Moscow Region," the IIHF said in the statement. "In her sample the presence of Furosemide was found, which is listed as a prohibited substance on the 2020 WADA Prohibited List."

"The player was notified on 26 February and didn’t play afterwards," according to the statement. "In her explanation and in a chemical study it was explained that the adverse analytical finding was caused by a contaminated product, namely "Detox Cocktail", which she consumed outside of the products approved by the team doctor."

"She admitted to the adverse analytical finding, waived her right to disciplinary proceedings including a formal hearing and accepted an eight-month period of ineligibility," the IIHF added.

Both Altybarmakyan and Tyugankina, the IIHF continued, have the right to appeal decisions on their suspensions with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne within a period of 21 days.