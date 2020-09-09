Russian MMA fighter Aliaskhab Khizriev signs contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship

UFC president’s announcement came after the Russian fighter’s win late on Tuesday at the Dana White’s Contender Series event against Henrique Shiguemoto of Brazil. Khizriev defeated his Brazilian opponent in the opening round by submission via a rear-naked choke.

The 30-year-old Russian is competing in the middleweight category and currently has an unblemished record of 13 wins in all of his fights (five by KO/TKO, four by submission and four by decision).

The UFC (the Ultimate Fighting Championship) is the largest MMA (mixed martial arts) promotion event around the globe featuring world’s top-rank fighters. Many Russian fighters are participating in the UFC competitions, including renowned Khabib Nurmagomedov.