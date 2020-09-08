Russia’s Robert Shwartzman draws attention of all F1 teams, says ex-racer Petrov

Russia’s 20-year-old Shwartzman is currently third with 140 points in the overall standings of the 2020 Formula 2 World Championship, with three races left. Britain’s Callum Illot tops the standings with 149 points, while Germany’s Mick Schumacher is second with 143 points. Japan’s Yuki Tsunoda is fourth after Shwartzman with 123 points.

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. All teams of the prestigious auto racing series FIA Formula One are interested in Russian racer Robert Shwartzman, who currently performs in Formula 2 series, Russia’s F1 ex-racer Vitaly Petrov told TASS on Tuesday.

"A battle for a spot in Formula 1 is currently underway in the Formula 2 racing," Petrov said in an interview with TASS.

"The trio of his current contenders is impressive, not to mention Mick Schumacher, whose family name rings a bell for everyone," Petrov continued. "The most important task for Robert at the moment is to concentrate on his work and to brush aside everything else."

"Shwartzman hit media reports when he was racing in Formula 3 and he was racing very well back then," Petrov said. "He is now one of the fastest and wise racers and I am sure that there is already a line of his potential employers waiting, but Robert has many contenders as well."

In September 2019, Shwartzman finished second at his home Grand Prix in the Russian resort city of Sochi securing his overall win in the 2019 Formula 3 Championship and was promoted to race for F2 series starting in 2020. He is racing this year in FIA Formula 2 Championship for Team Prema and his team partner is German racer Mick Schumacher.

Both Shwartzman and Schumacher raced against each other in 2018 FIA F3 series with Schumacher winning the championship that year and Shwartzman taking third place in the overall standings.

Mick Schumacher, the son of legendary F1’s seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher, is the winner of 2018 Formula 3 series and racing in F2 series last year for Team Prema he finished 12th in the overall standings. Schumacher stated later in 2019 that his ambition was to win the Formula 2 World Championship in 2020.

"If Mick [Schumacher] wins this championship, it will be a hundred-percent pass to Formula One; but if Robert wins it and Mick finishes in 2nd place, it won’t be a hundred-percent guarantee for our pilot," Petrov continued.

"However, everyone having a good knowledge about the speed and all F1 teams, placed Robert in the top of their lists of the best racers to work with," he added.

Petrov, 36, is the first Russian racer to enter the prestigious racing world of Formula One. He made his debut in 2010 and retired after the 2012 season.

In October 2017, Shwartzman became the first Russian ever to join the Ferrari Driver Academy at the age of 18 alongside trainees Giuliano Alesi, Marcus Armstrong, Enzo Fittipaldi, Antonio Fuoco, Charles Leclerc and Guan Yu Zhou.