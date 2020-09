MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian bicycle racing athlete Pavel Sveshnikov during a race track competition in the Russian capital of Moscow on Friday, Vyacheslav Yekimov, the president of the Russian Cycling Federation (RCF), told TASS.

"He was racing taking the apex of the track and crashed there right there," Yekimov said. "He [Sveshnikov] was then carried away by medics on a stretcher. An emergency ambulance was immediately at the scene, but unfortunately his life was not saved.".