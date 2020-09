MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia was selected to host in 2022 the World Shooting Championship, which is organized by the ISSF(the International Shooting Sport Federation), the press service of the Russian Shooting Federation said in a statement on Friday.

The ISSF World Shooting Championship in 2022 will be held for the first time ever on the territory of Russia and the decision to choose this venue was made after the ISSF Executive Committee’s meeting on September 3.