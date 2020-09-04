Hitting the peak: Russia’s Yevgeny Markov sets new World Record in climbing Mount Elbrus

NALCHIK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian athlete Yevgeny Makarov has set a World Record ascending to Europe’s highest mountain Mount Elbrus (5,642 meters above sea level) in just three hours and 12 minutes, the head of the Russian athlete’s team told TASS.

"We have registered a new time record for ascending Mount Elbrus," said Yevgeny Molchanov, who heads the Red Fox Elbrus Race, an international festival of extreme sports.

"Today, Russian athlete Yevgeny Makarov dashed up from Azau field [located 2,300 meters above the sea level] to the westernmost peak of Mount Elbrus in 3 hours and 12 minutes," Molchanov said. "[Russia’s] Vitaly Shkel lost only two minutes [to Makarov] having clocked the distance in 3 hours and 14 minutes]."

Both Russian athletes broke the previous record of Polish athlete Andrzej Bargiel, who set a new long course record of 3 hours, 23 minutes in August 2010.

Swiss-Ecuadorian mountain guide Karl Egloff currently holds the world record of the full race to conquer Mount Elbrus, which included both the ascent and descent. He clocked the whole distance in 4 hours, 20 minutes and 45 seconds on May 7, 2017. It took Egloff 3 hours and 24 minutes to ascend to the highest mountain peak in Europe.