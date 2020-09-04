Medvedev, Rublev gain confident pace at 2020 US Open, says Russian tennis chief

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. Russian tennis players Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev have gained a confident pace at the 2020 US Open reaching the 3rd round of the tournament in New York, Shamil Tarpishchev, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), told TASS on Friday.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev cleared the 2nd round of the US open late on Thursday night with straight sets win over Australia’s Christopher O’Connell 6-3; 6-2; 6-4. The Russian rounded up the first round also with straight sets win, defeating on Tuesday Federico Delbonis of Argentina (6-1; 6-2; 6-4). Medvedev is now set to meet J.J. Wolf of the United States in Round 3 of the tournament.

"I have no complaints whatsoever in regard to our guys," Tarpishchev said. "Two of them, namely Medvedev and Rublev, are obviously in a good shape and have gained a confident pace."

Russian tennis players Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov cleared the first round of the 2020 US Open on Tuesday. Rublev (seed No. 10) defeated Jeremy Chardy of France in straight sets (6-4, 6-4, 6-3), while Khachanov (seed No. 11) edged out 19-year-old Italian player Jannik Sinner with the final score of 3-6, 6-7 (7-9), 6-2, 6-0, 7-6 (7-4).

"It was more difficult for Khachanov as he stayed in Moscow during the whole period of the [COVID-19] pandemic and had no full-fledged training sessions," the RTF president continued. "I was happy when he [Khachanov] won in the first round and only now tuned in for the game."

Playing in Round 2 of the tournament, Rublev defeated Gregoire Barrere of France (6-2; 6-4; 7-6), while Khachanov ousted his compatriot Andrey Kuznetsov (6-3; 6-4; 6-1). Rublev is now set to meet with Italy’s Salvatore Caruso, while Khachanov will take on Australia’s Alex de Minaur.

"Rublev has only one problem at the moment and it is the lack of an optimal tactics strategy," Tarpishchev said. "However, it can be attributed to his long absence of competitive practice on the courts."

"In any case, I am sure that the second week of the tournament will be more interesting and we will be treated with an unpredictable final," the RTF chief added.

The 2020 US Open kicked off on Monday in New York and the prestigious Grand Slam tournament offers $53.4 million in prize money up for grabs. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in June that the Grand Slam tournament in the United States, the 2020 US Open, would be hosted by New York in line with the initial schedule, namely between August 31 and September 13, but without spectators in attendance due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of international tennis players decided earlier against going to New York for the 2020 US Open amid the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus and among them were World’s No. 1 female tennis player Ashleigh Barty of Australia, World’s No. 2 male tennis player Rafael Nadal of Spain, Dutch player Kiki Bertens (currently ranked 7th by the WTA), Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina (ranked 5th by the WTA), Swiss tennis star Stan Wawrinka (currently ranked 17th by the ATP), Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Svetlana Kuznetsova, as well as Romania’s Simona Halep.

The United States is currently the leading country in terms of confirmed novel coronavirus cases, which exceed 6,335,650. The COVID-19 death toll in the country is over 191,000. Yet, more than 3,575,490 patients have been reported to recover from the virus.

COVID-19

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 26,501,100 people have been infected worldwide and more than 873,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 18,684,100 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.