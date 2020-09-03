Russia defeats Serbia 3:1 in UEFA Nations League match

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russia has defeated Serbia 3:1 in a group stage match of the UEFA Nations League. The game was held at the VTB Arena in Moscow without any spectators present.

Russia’s Artyom Dzyuba scored twice (48th minute, penalty; and 81st minute), and Vyacheslav Karavaev secured a goal in the 69th minute. Meanwhile, Serbia’s Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in the 78th minute.

Artyom Dzyuba has scored 26 goals in 43 games, placing second on the list of best strikers in the history of the Russian national team, after Alexander Kerzhakov with 30 goals. Karavaev secured his first goal playing for the Russian national team.

Mitrovich has scored his seventh goal, becoming the best striker in the Nations League.

The Nations League is a new biennial football tournament for men’s national teams of all the 55-member states of the European governing football body, UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations).