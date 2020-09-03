Spartak Moscow FC’s Tedesco named best coach of Russian Football League in August

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Domenico Tedesco, who serves as the head coach of the Russian football club Spartak Moscow, has been named the best coach of the Russian Premier League (RPL) in August, the league’s press office said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the league’s statement, the German-Italian football manager received the unanimous vote in his favor from the RPL representatives, sports experts from Russia’s Match-TV television channel and national football fans.

Spartak Moscow football club is currently undefeated in the six opening rounds of the 2020/2021 RPL season having packed 14 points. It is now in the top of the league’s overall standings, with only one point ahead of its closest contender, Zenit St. Petersburg.

Spartak Moscow FC finished the RPL’s previous season, which was disrupted several times by the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 7th place and lost all chances of taking part in the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) clubs’ tournaments this season.

Throughout its almost one century-long history, Spartak Moscow FC has been 12-time USSR champion, ten-time Russian champion as well as the winner of numerous awards and trophies.