International Luge Federation relocates 2021 Luge World Championships from Canada

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The International Luge Federation (FIL) decided to relocate to another venue the 2021 FIL World Championships, initially scheduled for Canada’s Whistler on February 5-7, the FIL press service announced in a statement on Thursday.

"The Executive Board of the International Luge Federation, with the support of the Canadian Luge Association, has decided to cancel the 2021 World Championships scheduled for the Whistler Sliding Centre February 5-7," the statement from the FIL press office reads. "The FIL Executive Board will decide on an alternative venue in the coming weeks."

Commenting on the decision, FIL Executive Director Christoph Schweiger said: "On behalf of the FIL Executive Board, I would like to thank the Canadian Luge Federation for the enormous commitment in planning for our anniversary World Championships and the negotiations led by the Canadian federation leadership regarding the legal COVID-19 regulations."

"Unfortunately, a proper realization of this major event is not possible under the given corona virus requirements and regulations," Executive Director Schweiger's comment reads.

Canada is currently 24th among other countries in terms of confirmed novel coronavirus cases, which exceed the figure of 129,920.

