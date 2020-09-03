Moscow stage of 2021 Luge World Cup on Natural Track cancelled over COVID-19

"We have received a letter yesterday from the International Luge Federation stating that the stage of the [2021] Luge World Cup on Natural Track in Moscow had been cancelled," Gart stated.

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The International Luge Federation (FIL) decided to cancel the stage of its 2021 Luge World Cup on Natural Track due in the Russian capital of Moscow next year, on February 19-21, President of the Russian Luge Federation (RLF) Natalia Gart told TASS on Thursday.

The International Luge Federation announced earlier on Thursday a decision to relocate the 2021 Luge World Championship, which was initially scheduled to be hosted by Canada next February, to another country.

Back in February 2020, the Russian capital was the venue for the 2020 FIL Luge European Championship on Natural Track. That tournament in Moscow was initially slated to be held on February 22-23, but was rescheduled to earlier dates due to the unusually warm winter in the Russian capital with record-breaking temperatures.

The weather also forced the organizers to make only one-run competitions and to reduce the length of the course to 400 meters, which is the minimum distance of the track allowed by the International Luge Federation’s regulations. The length of the course usually stands at between 700 and 1,200 meters.

