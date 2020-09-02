French football club PSG reports three positive COVID-19 cases among players

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Three players of the French football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been diagnosed with positive cases of the novel coronavirus, the club’s official website announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"Three Paris Saint-Germain players have confirmed positive Sars CoV2 tests and our subject to the appropriate health protocol," the statement from the French club reads.

"All of the players and coaching staff will continue to undergo tests in the coming days," the statement added.

French daily L’Equipe reported earlier on September 2 that the PSG players, who had been reportedly diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, are Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes from Argentina, as well as Brazilian striker Neymar.

The 28-year-old Brazilian forward Neymar joined French football club Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 signing a record-high contract of 222 million Euros ($262.8 milion) at that time.

France is currently 17th among other countries in terms of confirmed novel coronavirus cases, which exceed the figure of 286,000. The COVID-19 death toll in the country is over 30,600. More than 86,700 patients have been reported to recover from the virus.

