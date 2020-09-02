‘I didn’t go for crazy shots’: Russia’s Medvedev through to 2nd Round of 2020 US Open

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Daniil Medvedev has booked a berth in the 2nd Round of the US Open tennis tournament in New York defeating late on Tuesday Federico Delbonis of Argentina.

It took the Russian tennis star one hour and 47 minutes to ease past World’s No. 79 Delbonis with straight sets win of 6-1; 6-2; 6-4.

"I was most pleased with the score - three sets are important in the first round," Medvedev, who is 3rd-seed at the tournament, said after the match. "Especially playing so late. It’s 11:20 [p.m.] right now. I’m happy I finished before midnight."

"I was playing consistent. I didn’t go for crazy shots. That was the key today," the tournament’s official website quoted Medvedev as saying.

The Russian tennis player is now set to face in the 2nd Round of the 2020 US Open Australia’s Christopher O’Connell, who is currently 116th in the ATP Rankings list.

Medvedev, 24, enjoyed a breakthrough season last year as he won two tournaments of the Masters series (in Cincinnati and Shanghai), as well as ATP tournaments in Saint Petersburg and Sofia. Moreover, he was the finalist of the US Open, Masters series tournament in Montreal and ATP tournaments in Washington, Barcelona and Brisbane.

The Russian player, who is currently 5th in the ATP Rankings, hit the international media headlines last summer with his maiden Grand Slam final appearance at the US Open, losing a dramatic five-set thriller to Spain’s Rafael Nadal.

The 2020 US Open kicked off on Monday in New York and the prestigious Grand Slam tournament is offers $53.4 million in prize money up for grabs. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in June that the Grand Slam tournament in the United States, the 2020 US Open, would be hosted by New York in line with the initial schedule, namely between August 31 and September 13, but without spectators in attendance due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.