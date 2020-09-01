Russia’s Rublev cruises past Chardy into 2nd round of US Open

TASS, September 1. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev has beaten Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in the their first round match at the US Open, prestigious Grand Slam tournament offering $53.4 million.

Rublev (seed No. 10) won in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. The match was delayed by more than an hour due to rain. Rublev awaits his second round opponent, he will be determined in the match between another Frenchman Gregoire Barrere and Japan’s Taro Daniel.

Rublev, 22, is ranked 14th in the ATP rankings and has won four ATP titles. In 2017, Rublev made the US Open quarterfinals, his best Grand Slam result to date.

Chardy, 33, is ranked 60th in the world and has won one title. His best US Open result in the fourth round.

The tournament is set to complete on September 13. Spaniard Rafael Nadal is the reigning champion but chose not to defend his title, citing coronavirus concerns. The matches are held behind closed doors, no tickets are issued for purchase by the public.