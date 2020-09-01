Russia’s Khachanov beats Sinner in US Open 1st round, recovering from 0-2 set deficit

TASS, September 1. Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov has defeated Italy’s Jannik Sinner in their first round match at the US Open, prestigious Grand Slam tournament offering $53.4 million.

Khachanov, 24, prevailed 3-6, 6-7 (7-9), 6-2, 6-0, 7-6 (7-4). The Russian is seeded 11th in the tournament. The match was delayed by more than an hour due to rain. In the second round, Khachanov will face compatriot Andrey Kuznetsov who earlier defeated American Sam Querrey to progress.

Khachanov is ranked 16th in the ATP rankings and has won four ATP tournaments. His best Grand Slam result is the quarterfinals of the 2019 French Open, while his best US Open achievement is the third round in 2018.

Sinner, 19, is ranked 74th in the world rankings. It was his second US Open appearance, last year he also fell in the first round.

The tournament is set to complete on September 13. Spaniard Rafael Nadal is the reigning champion but chose not to defend his title, citing coronavirus concerns. The matches are held behind closed doors, no tickets are issued for purchase by the public.