TASS, September 1. Russian tennis player Vitalia Diatchenko has retired from the US Open, prestigious Grand Slam tournament, with a knee injury, the tournament’s press service reports.

Diatchenko was scheduled to face Belarusian Olga Govortsova in their first round match on Tuesday. The Russian will be replaced by Asia Muhammad from the US.

Diatchenko, 30, is ranked 112th in the WTA rankings. Her best Grand Slam achievement is the thirst round of Wimbledon in 2018. She has never progressed past the first round hurdle at the US Open.

This year’s US Open is scheduled to complete on September 13, the tournament offers $53.4 in prize money. Canada’s Bianca Andreescu is the reigning champion but chose to skip the US Open this year, citing coronavirus concerns. The tournament is played behind closed doors, general public is not allowed to attend matches.