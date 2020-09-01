Russian tennis player Gasparyan moves past Olympic champion Puig to US Open 2nd round

TASS, September 1. Russian tennis player Margarita Gasparyan has defeated Puerto Rico’s Monica Puig in their first round match at the US Open, prestigious Grand Slam tournament offering $53.4 million.

Gasparyan, 26, prevailed 6-3, 6-7 (0-7), 6-0 and is set to face off with the winner of a first round match between two Americans, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams (seed No. 3) or Kristie Ahn.

Gasparyan is ranked 117th in the WTA rankings and has won two WTA titles. Her best Grand Slam result is the fourth round of the 2016 Australian Open, she progressed to the second round of the US Open for the second time in her career.

Puig, 26, is ranked 91st, she won one WTA title and the Olympic gold medal in 2016. She has never made it past the second round at the US Open, while her best Grand Slam result is the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2013.

This year’s US Open is scheduled to complete on September 13, the tournament offers $53.4 in prize money. Canada’s Bianca Andreescu is the reigning champion but chose to skip the US Open this year, citing coronavirus concerns. The tournament is played behind closed doors, general public is not allowed to attend matches.