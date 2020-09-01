Russian tennis player Kuznetsov makes winning return to move to 2nd round of US Open

The Russian prevailed 6-4, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 after a rain delay that postponed the match by more than an hour. Kuznetsov is set to face either compatriot Karen Khachanov (seed No. 11) or Italy’s Jannik Sinner in the second round match.

TASS, September 1. Russian tennis player Andrey Kuznetsov has defeated American Sam Querrey in their first round match at the US Open, prestigious Grand Slam tournament offering $53.4 million.

Kuznetosov, 29, returned to action at the Prague challenger in August after a two-year hiatus. The Russian has not played since January 2018 due to chronic hip joint injury. At this year’s US Open, Kuznetsov replaced Japanese Kei Nishikori in the main draw after Nishikori withdrew from the tournament having recovered from COVID-19, citing lack of preparation. Kuznetsov’s best Grand Slam result is the fourth round of the 2016 Australian Open, while his best US Open result is the third round in 2014 and 2016.

Querrey is ranked 45th in the ATP rankings and has won 10 ATP titles. His best US Open result is the quarterfinals in 2017.

The tournament is set to complete on September 13. The reigning champion is Spaniard Rafael Nadal who chose not to defend his title, citing coronavirus concerns. The matches will be held behind closed doors.