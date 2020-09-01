Russia’s KHL clubs to observe minute of silence in memory of late Czech coach Milos Riha

Various international media outlets reported earlier in the day that Riha passed away on Tuesday at the age of 61. The cause of his death was not disclosed.

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Clubs of the Russian ice hockey league KHL will be allowed to observe a minute of silence in memory of late Czech coach Milos Riha before the start of matches, the press office of the Russia-based ice hockey league announced to TASS on Tuesday.

"The Kontinental Hockey League expresses its condolences in regard to the death of Milos Riha," the statement from the league reads. "KHL will have no objections whatsoever in case the league’s clubs decide to hold a minute of silence before their matches to honor the late Czech coach."

Besides serving as the head coach of the Czech national ice hockey team at the 2019 IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship, Riha was in charge of many KHL clubs in Russia, including Spartak HC (2007-2010), SKA (2011-2012), Avangard (2013-2014) and Slovan (2015-2017).

The initiative to observe a minute of silence before a regular match in memory of Riha comes from Spartak Moscow HC. "We will turn to the league asking to hold a minute of silence in memory of Riha before the first match of our club against Lokomotiv HC on September 3 and during our home match on September 9 as well," the press service of Spartak Moscow HC said earlier in the day.

The Kontinental Hockey League was founded in Russia in 2008 and listed 24 professional ice hockey clubs until this year, namely from Russia, Belarus, China, Finland, Kazakhstan and Latvia.

The KHL Board of Directors announced on August 7 that the 2020/2021 season, which is set to kick off on September 2, would see the participation of 23 clubs from six countries compared to 24 clubs during the previous season.

The list of the participating hockey clubs (HCs) for this season was reduced from 24 to 23 after Admiral Vladivostok HC announced earlier in the year a decision to quit the league due to financial difficulties, because the bulk of the regional budget in the Primorye Territory, where the club is stationed, was allocated to fight COVID-19.