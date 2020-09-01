German coach Kramer to join Russian national cross-country skiing team this week

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Germany’s Markus Kramer, who serves as a head coach of the Russian national cross-country skiing team, have been granted an entry-visa and will join the team this week for a training camp in the West Siberian city of Tyumen, the coach told TASS on Tuesday.

Athletes of the Russian national team of cross-country skiers already held this summer several training camps, but without their Head Coach Kramer. The German specialist was not able to come to Russia due to imposed travel restrictions in order to prevent the global spread of the novel coronavirus.

"I will get my visa on Friday and travel on Sunday for training camp to Tyumen," Kramer announced to TASS.

Led by Head Coach Kramer, athletes from Russia won three silver and five bronze medals in cross-country skiing competitions at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea’s PyeongChang, although many leading athletes from the team were barred from travelling to the Games.

Kramer initially pledged to join his Russian team of athletes for the training camp between August 9 and 29 at Terskol, which is located in the Russian republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, near Europe’s highest mountain, Mount Elbrus. However, he was unable to fulfil his promise, because he was denied an entry visa.

