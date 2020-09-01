Russia’s heavyweight fighter Alexey Oleynik plans another UFC bout in December

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) heavyweight fighter Alexey Oleynik plans to hold his next UFC fight in December, the fighter announced to TASS.

Oleynik was reported earlier to undergo several surgeries on one of his arms and was recommended by doctors to skip fighting for a period of six weeks.

"I have requested with the UFC a fight in December," the 43-year-old Russian fighter told TASS.

Russia’s MMA heavyweight fighter last fought on August 8, when he suffered a technical knockout defeat to Derrick ‘The Black Beast’ Lewis of the United States.

Nicknamed ‘The Boa Constrictor,’ Oleynik holds a record of 59 wins (eight by KO/TKO, 46 by submission and five by decision) and 14 defeats (eight by KO/TKO, two by submission and four by decision).

The UFC (the Ultimate Fighting Championship) is the largest MMA (mixed martial arts) promotion event around the globe featuring the world’s top-rank fighters. Many Russian fighters are participating in the UFC competitions, including renowned Khabib Nurmagomedov.