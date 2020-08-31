World Atheltics receives RusAF reinstatement plan

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. World Athletics, the international governing body for the sport of athletics, has received the roadmap, containing information on tougher anti-doping activity, from the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF), World Athletics told TASS.

Earlier, RusAF informed that the draft plan was submitted to the international organization.

"World Athletics can confirm that the Independent Taskforce has received a draft Reinstatement Plan from the Russian Athletic Federation (RusAF), as required under the conditions imposed by the World Athletics Council on 30 July 2020. The Taskforce will now review the plan and advise RusAF of any improvements it requires, which must be incorporated to the Taskforce’s satisfaction by 30 September 2020," the statement reads.

The RusAF reinstatement commission was required to send an updated roadmap, outlining detailed information about stronger anti-doping activity, to the international federation before August 31. Following the review and approval of the document by World Athletics (on September 30 at the latest), the international organization will resume issuance of neutral statuses for Russian track and field athletes to compete at major events.

On August 12, RusAF paid off the $6.3-million fine to World Athletics. The Russian side was initially required to pay the fine before July 1 but failed to do it in time. In July, the World Athletics Council recommended the organization’s urgent congress to strip RusAF of its World Athletics membership if the fine is not paid until August 15.