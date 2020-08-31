Russian tennis player Gracheva victorious in Grand Slam debut at US Open

TASS, August 31. Russian tennis player Varvara Gracheva has defeated Spain’s Paula Badosa in their first round match at the US Open, prestigious Grand Slam tournament.

Gracheva, 20, marches in to the second round after a 6-4, 7-5 victory.

The Russian is set to face Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic (seed No. 30) for the right to progress further.

Gracheva is ranked 102nd in the WTA rankings. This was her first ever main draw Grand Slam match. Badosa, 22, is ranked 94th and repeated her 2019 US Open result by losing in the first round.

This year’s US Open is scheduled to complete on September 13, the tournament offers $53.4 in prize money. Canada’s Bianca Andreescu is the reigning champion but chose to skip the US Open this year, citing coronavirus concerns. The tournament is played behind closed doors, general public is not allowed to attend matches.