Swiss organizers of 2021 FISU Winter Universiade postpone tournament for another year

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Swiss Organizing Committee of the 2021 FISU (the International University Sports Federation) Winter Universiade in Lucerne announced its decision on Monday to move the international tournament to 2021 because of the global spread of the novel coronavirus, the press service of FISU said in a statement.

"The Lucerne 2021 Winter Universiade will not take place as planned from January 21 to 31, 2021," the statement from FISU’s press office reads.

"Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the International University Sports Federation (FISU), together with the Organizing Committee and Swiss University Sports, has decided to evaluate the possibility of postponement of the event," the statement continued.

"A potential later date will be discussed over the next two months in consultation with all involved parties, including the international winter sports federations," the statement from FISU added.

The statement quoted FISU Secretary General-CEO Eric Saintrond as saying that: "After several meetings held with the State authorities of Switzerland and the different Cantons involved in hosting Lucerne 2021, we have unanimously agreed that the 30th Winter Universiade cannot be held in January 2021."

"We are sure this is the right decision in order to ensure the high-level standard of the event and the safety of all participants," Saintford added.

Guido Graf, President of the Organizing Committee and Cantonal Councillor of Lucerne, said in turn that it was a "painful decision" to move the much-anticipated 2021 FISU Winter Universiade to another year.

"After more than four years of preparation it is a painful decision, but in the end an easy one. The health of all the participants has always been the top priority in our evaluations," Graf was quoted as saying by the statement from FISU on Monday.

The Winter Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’

COVID-19

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 25,493,100 people have been infected worldwide and more than 852,210 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 17,798,320 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.