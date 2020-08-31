Russian hockey league reports over 130 COVID-19 cases among players

According to the statement from the KHL’s press office, 57 players out of the 131 diagnosed with COVID-19, have already recovered from the virus

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Over 130 players from the clubs of the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the league’s press service reported on Monday citing KHL President Alexei Morozov as saying. According to the statement from the KHL’s press office, 57 players out of the 131 diagnosed with COVID-19 have already recovered from the virus.

"As of August 30, the total number of infected athletes playing in KHL clubs stands at 131 and 57 of them have already recovered and resumed with training sessions," Morozov said. "I would like to point out that all players had a mild form of the illness; they were all under a constant supervision of doctors and KHL’s medical staff," the KHL chief added.

The KHL Board of Directors announced on August 7 that the 2020/2021 season, which is set to kick off on September 2, would see the participation of 23 clubs from six countries compared to 24 clubs during the previous season. The list of the participating hockey clubs (HCs) for the next season was reduced from 24 to 23 after Admiral Vladivostok HC announced earlier in the year a decision to quit the league due to financial difficulties, because the bulk of the regional budget in the Primorye Territory, where the club is stationed, was allocated to fight COVID-19. The Kontinental Hockey League was founded in Russia in 2008 and listed 24 professional ice hockey clubs until this year, namely from Russia, Belarus, China, Finland, Kazakhstan and Latvia. In late May, the KHL announced that it had informed all of the league’s participating clubs that September 2 was the provisionally set date for launching the 2020/2021 season. The league’s press office said then that the starting date of the next season would first of all depend on the nationwide requirements in regard to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus and on the gradual lifting of restrictions, which are in force in all regions across Russia as well as in countries, from which many foreign KHL players come from. COVID-19

