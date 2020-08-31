Russian tennis player Rublev says satisfied with his physical shape ahead of 2020 US Open

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev told TASS on Monday that he is satisfied with his physical shape ahead of the 2020 US Open, but lacks a bit of confidence due to a long break in the season, caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 US Open kicks off on Monday in New York and the prestigious Grand Slam tournament offers $53.4 million in prize money up for grabs. The 22-year-old Rublev is 10-seed at the tournament and is set to face in the first round unseeded Jeremy Chardy of France (currently No. 60 in ATP Rankings ).

"I am content with my physical shape," Rublev said in an interview with TASS. "But obviously, due to the very long break I am not as confident as I used to be as it is difficult to find my game rhythm."

"But this is normal as I need to get through it; to win one, two, three matches in order to start feeling the rhythm and the game," he continued.

The Russian tennis player, who is currently rated by the ATP Rankings as the World’s No. 14, also said: "It is obvious that I wish to play at the tournament as best as I can, however, I don’t know myself and cannot predict at the moment how well I can be playing [at the 2020 US Open]."

"On the whole, I miss playing tennis very much and I am eager to hit the courts as soon as possible. So, let it be, no matter what result I achieve at the upcoming tournament," he added.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in June that the prestigious Grand Slam tennis tournament in the United States, the 2020 US Open, would be hosted by New York in line with the initial schedule, namely between August 31 and September 13, but without spectators in attendance.

A number of international tennis players decided earlier against going to New York for the 2020 US Open amid the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, including World’s No. 1 female tennis player Ashleigh Barty of Australia, World’s No. 2 male tennis player Rafael Nadal of Spain, Dutch player Kiki Bertens (currently ranked 7th by the WTA), Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina (ranked 5th by the WTA), Swiss tennis star Stan Wawrinka (currently ranked 15th by the ATP), Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Svetlana Kuznetsova, as well as Romania’s Simona Halep.

The United States is currently the leading country in terms of confirmed novel coronavirus cases, which exceed 6,175,000. The COVID-19 death toll in the country currently stands at 187,227. Over 3,425,800 patients have been reported to recover from the virus.