Team Russian wins FIDE Online Olympiad 2020

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russia’s team has won the FIDE Online Olympiad 2020 edging India in the finals, with all the six games of the first final match being a tie and the games of the second final match being won 4.5:1.5.

On their way to the finals, the Russian defeated Hungary in the quarterfinals and the US team in the semifinals. The Russian team’s rivals in the group stage were teams fro Bulgaria, Armenia, Romania, Croatia, and England.

Members of the Russian team are Alexander Grishchuk, Yan Nepomnyashchy, Daniil Dubov, Vladislav Artemyev, Alexei Sarana, Andrei Yesipenko, Yekaterina Lagno, Alexandra Goryachkina, Alexandra Kostenyuk, Valentina Gunina, Polina Shuvalova, and Margarita Potapova, with Alexander Motylev being the captain.

Forty national teams took part in the Online Olympiad. They were divided into four groups. Each team played nine matches in the round-robin tournament. Twelve teams, i.e. three in each group, made it to the playoffs. Group leaders made it directly to the quarterfinals.

The Olympiad was originally planned to be held in the regular format in Russia on August 6-17 but because of the coronavirus pandemic the International Chess Federation (FIDE) decided to organize it in the online format.