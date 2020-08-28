WADA: Russian anti-doping body RUSADA needs to stay independent

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) stressed an importance of maintaining independence on behalf of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) after the national organization’s top official had been sacked, according to WADA’s official statement on Friday.

Members of the RUSADA Foundation Board voted on Friday in favor of dismissing Yuri Ganus from his post of the director general of Russia’s governing anti-doping body.

"With RUSADA’s non-compliance case pending before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, WADA will continue to monitor RUSADA’s developments closely," the statement says.

"It is a critical element of the World Anti-Doping Code that National Anti-Doping Organizations, such as RUSADA, remain safe from interference in their operational decisions and activities in order to conduct their work independently and effectively."

"This is why the [WADA’s independent Compliance Review Committee] CRC, when it issued its recommendation to declare RUSADA non-compliant with the Code that was unanimously endorsed by the Agency’s Executive Committee on December 9, 2019, made it a condition of RUSADA’s reinstatement that WADA remains satisfied that RUSADA’s independence is being respected and there is no improper outside interference with its operations," according to the statement from WADA. "The current situation will be monitored in light of this condition."

Last month, Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Pozdnyakov announced that a thorough audit inspection of financial and other operational activities of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency revealed a number of major violations regarding the agency’s work in 2018-2019.

The audit inspection of the country’s national anti-doping body for the reporting period of 2018-2019 was held in May 2020 upon the initiative of RUSADA’s founders, which are the ROC and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC).

"Having thoroughly studied all reports from our colleagues, the general meeting of the RUSADA Foundation Board ruled to take into account all recommendations and to dismiss Ganus from his post," Pozdnyakov told journalists earlier in the day. "This decision was based on the facts of discovered violations."

In November 2015, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) ruled that RUSADA was non-compliant with its requirements. In November 2017, a session of WADA’s Foundation Board in Seoul decided on extending RUSADA’s status as an organization non-compliant with the international standards. At the same time, WADA noted Russia’s substantial progress in reinstating RUSADA’s membership in the global anti-doping body.

In September, WADA launched a probe into the RUSADA compliance status after inconsistencies in the 2012-2015 database of the Moscow lab emerged. On December 9, 2019, the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to revoke the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years.

The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for or be granted the right to host any major international sports tournament in this four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the officials of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for this four-year period.

The RUSADA Supervisory Board recommended on December 19, 2019 the agency’s Founder Board to disagree with WADA’s sanctions against Russian sports and to take this case to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne. On December 27, RUSADA sent an official notification of its disagreement to WADA and the global anti-doping body turned this case over to the Swiss-based court.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne is expected to hear a debate between RUSADA and WADA in the period between November 2 and 5.