Daniil Medvedev lands into top 10 highest-paid tennis players list by Forbes

TASS, August 28. Daniil Medvedev has become the first Russian player in the last four years to enter the list of top 10 highest-paid tennis players by Forbes, the rating is published on its official website.

Medvedev, 24, is ranked eighth with $11.8 million, $7.3 million as prize money and $4.5 million more as endorsements.

At the same time, Forbes mistakenly published a picture of another player, Swiss Stan Wawrinka, in the article about Medvedev. The Russian athlete noted the mistake in his Twitter account, ironically writing, "Wow. I all of a sudden have an amazing looking backhand!" Wawrinka is one of the best players to practice one of the most difficult stroke in tennis, single-handed backhand.

Swiss Roger Federer tops the list with $106.3 million, followed by Serb Novak Djokovic ($50.6 million) and Spaniard Rafael Nadal ($40 million).

Meanwhile, the highest-paid female tennis player is Japan’s Naomi Osaka, with $37.4 million she landed fourth on the list. Apart from Osaka, three more female tennis players made the list: American Serena Williams ($36 million, fifth place), Australian Ashleigh Barty ($13.1 million, seventh place) and Romania’s Simona Halep ($10.9 million, ninth place).

Medvedev is currently ranked fifth in the ATP rankings. The Russian had a breakthrough in 2019, climbing into top 10 for the first time, winning first two Masters titles and making his maiden Grand Slam final at the US Open, where he lost to Nadal in a tight five-set thriller. Moreover, Medvedev has reached six ATP tournament titles in a row, an achievement that had only been replicated by four more players since 2000 (Federer, Djokovic, Nadal and British Andy Murray).