Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s Deputy Director General Pakhnotskaya resigns

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Margarita Pakhnotskaya told TASS on Friday that she had resigned from the post of the deputy director general of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

"Yesterday I left the post of the deputy director general [of RUSADA]," she said.

Earlier in the day, members of the Foundation Board of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) voted to sack Yury Ganus from his post of the director general of Russia’s governing anti-doping body.

Last month, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), announced that a thorough audit inspection of financial and operational activities of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency had revealed a number of major violations regarding the agency’s work in 2018-2019.

The audit inspection of the country’s national anti-doping body for the reporting period of 2018-2019 was held in spring 2020 upon the initiative of RUSADA’s founders, which are the ROC and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC).