Russian Anti-Doping Agency's Foundation Board dismisses Yury Ganus, says official

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Members of the Foundation Board of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) voted on Friday in favor of dismissing Yury Ganus from his post of the director general of Russia’s governing anti-doping body, Vladimir Lukin, the president of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), said.

The RPC president said that Mikhail Bukhanov will serve as the acting director general of RUSADA before the new election is announced.

Last month, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), announced that a thorough audit inspection of financial and operational activities of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency had revealed a number of major violations regarding the agency’s work in 2018-2019.

The audit inspection of the country’s national anti-doping body for the reporting period of 2018-2019 was held in May 2020 upon the initiative of RUSADA’s founders, which are the ROC and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC).