Hainan's Boao hosts international e-sports summit

BOAO, August 26. /TASS/. The 2020 World E-sports Summit and Tencent's Annual E-sports Conference took place in Hainan's Boao, reported the regional government.

According to the authorities, among the guests of the event were Vice Chairman of the International Cybersport Federation Wei Jizhong, a Chinese table tennis player, four-time Olympic champion Deng Yaping, a well-known Chinese journalist and entrepreneur Yang Lan and many other "representatives of the sports elite." The participants of the e-sports summit and conference discussed key trends and prospects for the development of the industry, business issues, as well as the possibility of introducing the latest technologies into this industry.

The Global E-sports Industry Development Report 2020 was published following the events, according to the report, this year the number of e-sports fans in China will exceed 400 million people, making China the largest e-sports market in the world.

The World Esports Summit has been held for the third time, the first was organized in 2017. The event took place on August 24 and was hosted by the provincial party committee's propoganda department, office for local culture and tourism, Hainan's industry and information department, and Tencent E-Sports corporation.

The e-sports industry is one of Hainan's economy priority sectors. As part of the project to create a free trade zone on this tropical island, the Chinese authorities plan to promote the development of a modern service industry and a high-tech industry.