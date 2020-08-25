Latvian tennis star Jelena Ostapenko refrains from 2020 US Open

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Latvian tennis star Jelena Ostapenko has decided against taking part in the 2020 US Open tennis tournament, the press office of the tournament’s organizers announced on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old tennis player, who is currently ranked 42nd by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), won three WTA tournaments and is also the winner of one of the Grand Slam tournaments, the 2017 French Open.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in June that the prestigious Grand Slam tennis tournament in the United States, the 2020 US Open, would be hosted by New York in line with the initial schedule, namely between August 31 and September 13, but without spectators in attendance.

A number of international tennis players earlier decided against going to New York for the 2020 US Open amid the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus. They include World’s No. 1 female tennis player Ashleigh Barty of Australia, World’s No. 2 male tennis player Rafael Nadal of Spain, Dutch player Kiki Bertens (currently ranked 7th by the WTA), Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina (ranked 5th by the WTA), Swiss tennis star Stan Wawrinka (currently ranked 15th by the ATP), Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Svetlana Kuznetsova, as well as Romania’s Simona Halep.

The United States is currently the leading country in terms of confirmed novel coronavirus cases, which exceed 5,916,260. The COVID-19 death toll there currently stands at 181,126. Over 3,218,510 patients are reported to have recovered from the virus.

