Russia’s CSKA Moscow FC eyes getting Heerenveen FC striker Ejuke for over $14 mln

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian football club CSKA has offered 12 million euros (over $14,157 million) to buy Nigerian forward Chidera Ejuke, who currently plays for Dutch football club Heerenveen, Voetbal International magazine reported on Monday.

According to the magazine, the Dutch club had no intentions of parting with the 22-year-old Nigerian footballer at the sum less than 10 million euros, but the Russian club of CSKA Moscow came up with a proposal of 12 million euros for Ejuke.

Playing in 29 matches for Heerenveen FC over the past season, Ejuke booked a total of 10 goals and six assists.

Following four rounds of the 2020/2021 Russian Premier League’s tournament, CSKA Moscow is currently ranked eighth with six points and is set to meet with Krasnodar FC on August 26.