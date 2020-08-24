Russian organizers of 2023 FISU Summer Universiade up budget by over $80.8 million

YEKATERINBURG, August 24. /TASS/. Organizers of the 2023 FISU (the International University Sports Federation) Summer Universiade in the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg have increased the budget of the tournament by over six billion rubles (over $80.8 million), the local legal information website reported on Monday.

According to the Sverdlovsk Region authorities' decree published on the website, "the total amount of finances envisaged for the implementation of the program currently stands at 64.721 billion rubles [over $871.791 million]."

Earlier reported budget figures for the organization of the 2023 FISU Summer Universiade in Yekaterinburg stipulated an overall sum of 58.6 billion rubles, which included 28.5 billion allocated by the authorities of the Sverdlovsk Region, 13.8 billion rubles allocated by the federal budget and 16.2 billion rubles expected to come from private sponsors.

On July 2, 2019, the Executive Committee of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) selected Yekaterinburg to hold the 2023 Summer Universiade.

Russia is set to host the Summer Universiade tournaments for the second time. Kazan, the capital city of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, welcomed the 2013 Summer Universiade. Before the collapse of the Soviet Union, Moscow hosted the 1973 Summer Universiade. Early last year, the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk hosted the 2019 FISU Winter Universiade.

The program for the 2023 Universiade competitions, which are scheduled to run on August 8-19, 2023, is set to include Sambo and Boxing in addition to 16 compulsory sports, which are the following: Badminton, Athletics, Archery, Basketball, Table Tennis, Tennis, Water Polo, Swimming, Taekwondo, Volleyball, Diving, Fencing, Judo, Artistic and Rhythmic Gymnastics and Rugby Sevens.

The Summer Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival, which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’

It is only second to the Olympic Games. The 2019 Summer Universiade was hosted by Italy’s Naples between July 3 and 14 and in 2021 the international tournament is scheduled to be hosted by China’s Chengdu.