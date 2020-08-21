Russia’s Dynamo Stadium to host Hungary-Russia match of UEFA Nations League in October

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. A return match of the UEFA Nations League tournament between the national teams of Russia and Hungary in October will be played at Moscow’s Central Dynamo Stadium, the press service of the Hungarian Football Federation announced on Tuesday.

According to the Hungarian Football Federation’s press service, the announced match of the UEFA Nations League between Russia and Hungary is scheduled to take place on October 14 at the over 36,540-seat capacity football arena, which was named after world’s legendary goalkeeper Lev Yashin.

A statement from the UEFA’s press office confirmed later in the day that the Russian national football team would hold all of its UEFA Nations League’s matches at Dynamo Stadium in the Russian capital.

The press service of the Russian Football Union (RFU) announced on July 7 that Moscow was set to host all upcoming home matches of the national team within the frames of the UEFA Nations League tournament this year.

The Russian national team is scheduled to play Serbia at home on September 3 and then will face the Serbian squad away on November 18.

The matches of the Russian team against Hungary are scheduled for September 6 and October 14 (away and at home respectively) and Turkey on October 11 and November 15 (at home and away correspondingly).

The Nations League is a new biennial football tournament for men’s national teams of all the 55-member states of the European governing football body, UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations).

The Nations League format was adopted at the UEFA Congress in Astana on March 27, 2014, and the tournament was aimed at replacing international friendly football fixtures, which sports experts often deemed to be useless.