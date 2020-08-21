Russia’s new handball team Head Coach Petkovic to announce soon roster for men’s squad

MOSCOW, August 21. Velimir Petkovic, a recently-appointed new head coach of the Russian men’s national handball team, is in Russia and will soon announce an extended roster of the national squad for the upcoming season, Sergei Shishkarev, the president of the Russian Handball Federation (RHF), told TASS on Friday.

Petkovic was appointed to take the helm of the Russian national handball team in March and the contract with the 64-year-old German coach, who was born in Yugoslavia, was signed for the period of four years.

"He is already here [in Russia]," Shishkarev said. "He had no time to meet personally with the national team due to obvious reasons, which also resulted in the cancellation of the scheduled training camp."

"He will have a possibility of meeting with the team’s players in autumn," Shishkarev continued. "However, he [Petkovic] will announce an extended roster of the national team following the [Russia] Super Cup in [the Moscow Region city of] Chekhov on August 26."

Petkovic told TASS earlier this month that he "initially planned to meet with the [Russian] national team in July at a training camp in Sochi, but the novel coronavirus pandemic made it impossible."

Reshuffles in the coaching staff of the Russian national men’s team took place after the 2020 European Handball Championship, which was co-hosted by Austria, Norway and Sweden this January, when the Russian team, led by ex-Coach Eduard Koksharov, finished 22nd in the final overall standings of the national teams.

The first international tournament for Petkovic in the post of the Russian team’s head coach will be the 2021 World Men’s Handball Championship in Egypt, where the Russian team was invited to participate after receiving a wildcard.

Commenting on the wildcard issuance for the Russian national team, Petkovic told TASS in early August that it "was not a surprise for me and I knew that Russia would be handed a wildcard. I am sure that such sports power as Russia must be participating in the world championship as it is conditioned by deeply rooted traditions of the Russian handball school."

