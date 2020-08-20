Russia’s Makhachev to fight Rafael dos Anjos of Brazil in October at UFC-254 tournament

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia’s mixed martial arts fighter Islam Makhachev has been scheduled to hold a lightweight bout against Brazil’s Rafael dos Anjos in October within the frames of the UFC-254 tournament, a source in the Russian fighter’s team told TASS on Thursday.

"The fight against [Rafael] dos Anjos is scheduled to be held during the UFC-254 tournament," the source stated.

Russia’s 28-year-old Makhachev, who comes from the Republic of Dagestan, currently holds a record of 18 wins (three by KO/TKO, seven by submission and eight by decision) and one defeat.

His 35-year-old opponent from Brazil boasts a record of 29 wins (five by KO/TKO, 10 by submission and 14 by decision) and 13 defeats.

This will be the first fight for dos Anjos in the lightweight category since 2016, when he faced off with Tony Ferguson and then moved up competing in the welterweight category (up to 170 pounds or 77 kilograms). Rafael dos Anjos is also a former UFC champion in the lightweight category.

The UFC (the Ultimate Fighting Championship) is the largest MMA (mixed martial arts) promotion event around the globe featuring world’s top-rank fighters. Many Russian fighters are participating in the UFC competitions, including renowned Khabib Nurmagomedov.