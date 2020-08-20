Russian athletics body RusAF to hold on Thursday session on federation’s reinstatement

/Recasts; updates with quotes from Konokotin/

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) is set to hold on August 20 a regular session of its Commission on the membership reinstatement of the federation with World Athletics, RusAF Secretary General Andrei Konokotin told TASS on Thursday.

The RusAF Commission’s session was initially scheduled for August 14, but it was postponed later for a tentative date of August 18. The session’s participants are expected to approve a new Road Map, which is aimed at strengthening anti-doping measures within the national athletics federation and which must be forwarded to World Athletics before August 31.

"The next session is scheduled for August 20," Konokotin stated adding that the Commission also plans to send next week the final draft of the Road Map to World Athletics.

"I believe that we will debate on the penultimate draft of the Road Map on August 20," the official continued. "We expect to hear today final proposals."

"As soon as all of the voiced proposals are taken into account, I think that we will convene for another session next week, when we will discuss the final draft of the Road Map and will then send it to World Athletics," Konokotin added.

The world’s governing body of track and field athletics, World Athletics, confirmed to TASS on August 12 that it received in full a financial sum to cover the debt owed by the All-Russia Athletics Federation to the global organization.

The Russian Sports Ministry stated on August 12 that it decided to allocate a one-time subsidy for the All-Russia Athletics Federation for the development of the national track and field athletics and to help the federation to repay its debt to World Athletics. RusAF President Yevgeny Yurchenko told TASS later in the day that the federation repaid its outstanding debt of $6.31 million to World Athletics.

In March 2020, the World Athletics Council ruled to fine RusAF $5 million for an alleged involvement of the previous executive administration’s attempt to forge official documents of high jumper Danil Lysenko. The dateline to pay the fine was set for July 1, 2020. The Russian athletics federation failed to meet the set deadline.

During its session on July 30, the World Athletics Council resolved to strip RusAF of its membership in the governing body of track and field athletics in case RusAF "does not make the outstanding payments of a $5 million fine and $1.31 million in [additional] costs before 15 August."

The international federation, World Athletics, suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue.

World Athletics, however, allowed clean athletes from Russia to participate in international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF is reinstated. The ANA status prohibits Russian athletes from participating in all international track and field tournaments under the national flag.