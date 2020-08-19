FIFA Investigatory Chamber rules to close probe against President Gianni Infantino

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Investigatory Chamber of the Independent Ethics Committee of the world’s governing body of football, FIFA, announced a decision on Wednesday to close an investigation in regard to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the press office of FIFA said in a statement.

On July 30, the Swiss prosecution reported that it had opened an inquiry into Infantino and sent a request to the national parliament asking for permission to initiate similar proceedings against former Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber, who announced his resignation on July 24.

Previously, reports emerged that Lauber had had a few unofficial meetings with the FIFA president when the prosecution was investigating cases involving the football federation. At the same time, the prosecution’s supervision committee and, later, the federal administrative court concluded that Lauber failed to communicate the truth to the commission regarding his third meeting with Infantino, thus boldly violating his duties.

Today’s statement from FIFA reads that: "Following reports appearing in several media sources since May 2020, the chairperson of the investigatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has initiated a preliminary investigation into certain allegations concerning the FIFA President, Gianni Infantino."

"In addition, on 21 June 2020, a complaint was filed against the FIFA President before the FIFA Ethics Committee concerning the same matter," the statement continued.

Following the investigation in regard to accusations against Infantino, the Investigatory Chamber of the Independent Ethics Committee of FIFA ruled: "Based on the information available to date, no aspect of the conduct analyzed constitutes a violation of the FIFA regulations - some aspects do not even fall within the provisions of the FIFA Code of Ethics, or justify the adoption of any kind of measure, including that of a provisional suspension."

Infantino, 50, was elected the president of the world’s governing body of football in February 2016 at the FIFA Extraordinary Congress in Paris. In June 2019, he was reelected for another four-year presidential term.

Born in Switzerland, current FIFA President Infantino is fluent in French, Italian and German and also speaks English, Spanish and Arabic.