Over 40 Russian cities to set up Fan Zone areas for UEFA Euro Cup matches, says official

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Over 40 Russian cities across the country are planning to organize the so-called Fan Zones for football fans to watch matches of the UEFA Euro Cup, which was postponed for one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alexei Sorokin, the head of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2020, told TASS on Wednesday.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced on March 17 a decision to postpone the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus. The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021 and Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg is among 12 cities in Europe to host the European championship’s matches.

"Numerous cities, which earlier announced their decision to organize such Fan Zones, later stated that they would make a final decision next year," Sorokin said. "I’m positive that the majority of these cities will stick to their initial decision."

Asked by a TASS correspondent about how many cities would organize Fan Zones across Russia for the UEFA Euro Cup matches next year, Sorokin said "There will be over 40 of them."

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup were initially scheduled to be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

A decision to hold the 2020 Euro Cup, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, in various European countries instead of in one or two hosting countries was made at the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on December 6, 2012.

Russia’s second largest city of Saint Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

COVID-19

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 22,415,100 people have been infected worldwide and more than 786,600 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 15,131,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 937,321 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 749,423 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 15,989 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.