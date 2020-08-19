WADA to analyze possible risks of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine on results of doping tests

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS, Artyom Kuznetsov/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) needs to thoroughly study Russia’s newly-developed vaccine against the novel coronavirus - Sputnik V - to see if it will have a possible impact on results of athletes’ doping tests, WADA’s press service announced to TASS on Wednesday.

On August 11, Russia was reported to have become the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, named Sputnik V. The inoculation was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry and passed clinical trials in June and July. It is based on a platform that was widely used for the development of other vaccines in the past.

"We cannot speculate on this without having knowledge of the ingredients included in these vaccines, which… are still in the development phase," a statement from the world’s anti-doping body reads.

Nikolai Durmanov, who used to work as the head of the anti-doping service with the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), told TASS on Tuesday that Sputnik V vaccine would have no side effects on athletes’ doping tests.

Durmanov stated that: "Neither the metabolites of these vaccines, nor the antibodies they produce, nor the special immune cells, which are activated by it, have anything to do with doping control."

However, the Russian expert also said that the vaccine injection should not be confused with any prescribed treatment to fight the coronavirus infection, which is likely to stipulate the use of banned medical preparations in sports. In this case, an athlete should apply for the Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) permit for the anti-coronavirus treatment period.

COVID-19

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 22,334,750 people have been infected worldwide and more than 784,870 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 15,070,300 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 937,321 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 749,423 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 15,989 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.