German coach Hinkel to lead Spartak Moscow FC again in away match with Ufa FC

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. /TASS/. Germany’s Andreas Hinkel is set to substitute again Domenico Tedesco, the head coach of the Russian football club Spartak Moscow, during the Russian Premier League’s (RPL) match against Ufa FC on August 19, the club’s press office announced on Tuesday.

"The team will be headed by Andreas Hinkel," the press service of Spartak Moscow FC said in a statement. "Domenico Tedesko stayed in Moscow as he is recovering from tonsillitis."

Last week on Friday, Hinkel substituted Tedesco during Spartak Moscow FC’s home match against Akhmat FC (2-0).

Anton Fetisov, a spokesman for Spartak Moscow FC, told journalist last week that Tedesco’s test for the novel coronavirus returned a negative result.

Spartak Moscow FC finished the RPL’s previous season, which was disrupted several times by the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 7th place and lost chances of taking part in the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) clubs’ tournaments next season.

Throughout its almost one century-long history, Spartak Moscow FC was 12-time USSR champion, ten-time Russia champion and the club is the winner of other numerous awards and trophies.