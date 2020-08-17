RUSADA tests more than 500 Russian track and field athletes in 2020

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has concentrated most of its antidoping efforts on Russian track and field athletes in the first seven months of 2020, the total number of such tested athletes stands at 502, according to RUSADA materials obtained by TASS.

Russian weightlifters were second-most tested Olympic sport athletes (123). Moreover, 79 canoeists, 78 biathletes, 75 swimmers and 72 skiers were tested as well.

Earlier, TASS reported that winner of the Russian winter championship’s 1,500 m race Konstantin Plokhotnikov is the most tested athlete by RUSADA in 2020 (7 times).