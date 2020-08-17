Latvia, IIHF to mull over holding hockey championship with other state in place of Belarus

RIGA, August 17. /TASS/. Latvia will initiate negotiations with the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) to hold the 2021 IIHF World Championship together with another country to replace Belarus, Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Karins said Monday, following an urgent government meeting.

"We will urge the IIHF to find another country in Belarus’s place. If the federation refuses and the situation in Belarus stays the same, the government might make the decision that Latvia will not take part in organizing the 2021 World Championships," local LETA news agency quoted him as saying.

The prime minister underlined that Latvia wants to host the 2021 event in Riga. However, taking into account the situation in the neighboring country, he does not think it possible to host it jointly with Belarus.

The 2021 IIHF World Championship is supposed to be held in Minsk and Riga between May 21 and June 6. On August 12, IIHF Vice President Kalervo Kummola told Finland’s Ilta-Sanomat newspaper that he had raised the issue of changing the site of the event due to political protests in Belarus. Karins earlier told LTV-7 channel that the country cannot proceed with this joint venture together with Belarus in light of the recent political turmoil. At the same time, IIHF President Rene Fasel told TASS that the federation is not inclined to relocate the tournament away from Minsk and make political statements.