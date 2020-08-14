German coach Hinkel to substitute Tedesco in Spartak FC home match against Akhmat FC

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Germany’s Andreas Hinkel will substitute Domenico Tedesco, the head coach of the Russian football club Spartak Moscow, during the Russian Premier League’s (RPL) match against Akhmat FC on Friday night, the press service of Spartak Moscow FC announced.

The press office did not specify reasons behind the switch in the coaching staff of the club.

A row of controversies erupted last week in the Russian football following the 1st Round match of the RPL Championship between Spartak Moscow FC and Sochi FC.

The match between Spartak Moscow FC and Sochi FC was played on the night of August 9 in the Russian capital and ended with a 2-2 draw. Match referee Vasily Kazartsev ordered two penalty shots during the game against hosts Spartak, both of which were executed by their opponents. One of the penalty shots was ordered shortly before the final whistle.

Many football experts and fans viewed the referee’s calls for the penalty shots as unfair and biased. Spartak Moscow FC owner Leonid Fedun said in an interview with Russia’s Sport Express sports daily shortly after the match that he intended to announce on August 10 a withdrawal of his club from the RPL championship, which did not happen though.

Spartak Moscow FC finished the RPL’s previous season, which was disrupted several times by the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 7th place and lost chances of taking part in the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) clubs’ tournaments next season.

Throughout its almost one century-long history, Spartak Moscow FC has been 12-time USSR champion and ten-time Russia champion as well as the winner of other numerous awards and trophies.